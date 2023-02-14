Get ready for a rainy and very windy day. The wind will increase as the rain moves in. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and low 60s as the rain falls. We are under a Wind Advisory until Midnight. With this kind of wind, it is definitely a Trash Can Alert Day.



The rain will start to clear out of Central Arkansas after 3:00, the clouds will clear, and the temperature will climb to the mid and upper 60s.

So, the rain will be moving in this morning. The peak will be in the middle of the day. Then the rain may be out of the state by 5:00.

Wednesday will be warm, breezy and partly cloudy. Then, Wednesday night rain and thunderstorms are likely. Some strong to severe storms are possible. Severe storms may produce damaging wind and a little hail. There is a small chance of weak, brief tornadoes.

Temperatures will fall during the day, Thursday behind a very strong cold front. Freezing temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday morning.