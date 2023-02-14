It’s a rainy and very windy day. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and low 60s as the rain falls. We are under a Wind Advisory until Midnight. With this kind of wind, it is definitely a Trash Can Alert Day.

The rain will start to clearing out of Central Arkansas around 3:00. Then, the clouds will clear, and the temperature will climb to the mid and upper 60s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°.

Wednesday will be warm, breezy and partly cloudy. Then, Wednesday night rain and thunderstorms are likely. Some strong to severe storms are possible. Severe storms may produce damaging wind and a little hail. There is a small chance of weak, brief tornadoes.

Temperatures will fall during the day, Thursday behind a very strong cold front. Freezing temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday morning.