After a very mild morning where only a few managed to drop into the 50s, it will be a very warm day across the state. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances are slim today, but a little higher in far West Arkansas. Slim to none is the rain chance for tomorrow too. Tomorrow may be a bit warmer than today, but after a cold front passes Thursday night, it will be cooler for a few days starting Friday.