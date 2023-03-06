After a start in the low 50s and upper 40s, temperatures will be in the mid 70s at lunchtime. Then, they will reach the low 80s this afternoon.

A cold front will pass through tonight, so temperatures will drop tomorrow and then drop to below average high temperatures in the middle of the week as rain moves in.

It will turn out to be another soaker of a week. By the time rain wraps up by Friday morning, many of us may get 2-3″ of rain.

