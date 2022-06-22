Little Rock will have a high temperature of 99° this afternoon. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.

With these hot temperatures, the heat index will climb to around 105° in Central Arkansas this afternoon. Central Arkansas does not have a Heat Advisory but East, Northeast, South, and the Fort Smith Metro do have Heat Advisories.

A cool front is approaching the state today. Far North Arkansas has a chance of isolated thunderstorms starting around 3:00. Central Arkansas may get one pop up thunderstorm from 5-7 PM.

The front will pass through tonight. Thursday and Friday will have a small drop in temperatures. We’ll only get to the mid-90s instead of the upper 90s. Saturday will get hot again, but Sunday will bring a much stronger cold front. There is chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening, and much cooler and less humid air will come into Arkansas next week.