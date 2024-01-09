Very strong wind will be the biggest issue today. The wind will be from the west at 20 – 30 mph and wind gusts will likely be over 40 mph. Some places may see them up to 50 mph. We will be borderline High Wind Warning instead of the Wind Advisory that is in effect.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s today and around 40° in Central AR. There is a 40% chance of sprinkles and flurries today. No accumulation is expected in Central Arkansas.

While Central Arkansas and Northeast Arkansas will likely not have any accumulating snowfall, there could be some accumulation west and north of the white line on this snowfall map. Snow will still be light and the accumulation will still be low. But in NWA up to 2″ of snow will be possible in some places. So, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in much of NWA.

Rain and thunderstorms return Thursday night and rain will likely change to snow or a wintry mix Friday evening as very cold air starts rushing back. The weekend will be very cold, and next week will likely be every colder as Arctic air slams into the state. We are beginning to see a good indication of a very potent storm Sunday into Monday.