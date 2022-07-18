The clouds will rebuild this afternoon with another chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Isolated development is all that is expected. Little Rock may avoid 100° today, but that won’t be the case the rest of the week.

Heat advisories are in effect for today. Count on them being around all week.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and a few isolated showers may continue overnight. Wednesday afternoon and evening may have a few more with the next front that approaches the state (but not really pass through).