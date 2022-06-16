It will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat indices climbing above 105°.



So, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Central Arkansas today. Slow down, drink more water in the heat of the afternoon.

A cool front will move into the state Friday night and pass through during the day Saturday. It will bring a brief weekend cool down, but also a chance of thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday.

By Sunday morning it will be cooler and less humid. There will be a noticeable difference.