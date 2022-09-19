Sunday’s high temperature was 96° in Little Rock. It’ll get to 97° this afternoon. The heat is back with ferocity, no doubt. The humidity is back too as temperatures are starting in the low 70s this morning. It will be sunny all day with a few fair weather clouds this afternoon developing in the heat of the afternoon.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure is in control of our weather this week. It’s that feature we get in the summer when we have our hottest days. Well, we’re going to have our hottest Autumn days this week thanks to that ridge. The ridge will take a little hit Thursday with a front coming through. But temperatures will stay well-above average through the weekend. Another front may be coming on Sunday. That could bring some rain Sunday and perhaps, seasonal weather next week.