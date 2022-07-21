It appears that Little Rock very well could climb over 100° today, so the forecast has been bumped up to 101° this afternoon. The rain chance for Central Arkansas remains the same at 20% for late afternoon. Particularly, the hours of 4-6 PM are when an isolated thunderstorm is possible in Central AR.

Southwest Arkansas still has the higher chance of rain and thunderstorms. If storms do form, some may become severe with a threat of high wind.

With the growing heat, the Heat Advisory has been switched to an Excessive Heat Warning for most of South Arkansas.