We’re in the mid-90s at Noon and temperatures will climb to close to 100° in Central Arkansas. Since the humidity has returned too, heat indices will reach 105° or higher this afternoon. So, a Heat Advisory is in effect until this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

A front will move through Arkansas Wednesday. Ahead of it the rain chance will increase some Tuesday, but the rain chance will dramatically increase Wednesday when the front comes through. Drier and cooler air will be moving in Wednesday afternoon and we’ll keep it through Friday.