From the mid 70s this morning to the mid 90s at Noon to the upper 90s this afternoon. It will be hot, but it appears we’ll avoid 100° today. There will be isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. South Arkansas has a little better chance of showers and thunderstorms than Central Arkansas. North Arkansas has a lower chance.

From the middle of the afternoon to about an hour or two after sunset there will be those showers and thunderstorms. They will form near an old frontal boundary that is stalled out across the state.

Tomorrow, on the 4th of July, the stalled front will have faded away, but an upper-level disturbance will be swinging through the state. That will spark more showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon of Independence Day and the evening hours too. There may be more than one type of fireworks in the sky tomorrow evening.