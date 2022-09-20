It’ll be in the 90s for the rest of the day in Central Arkansas under a sunny sky and no chance of rain. It will eventually climb to 100° in Little Rock this afternoon which will tie the record set in 2005. It will be clear tonight with temperatures only falling to the low 70s overnight.

Wednesday will be extremely hot too. We’ll be close to hitting the record again with a high of 101°. The record high temperature Thursday is 102° set in 2005. Then a front coming through Thursday will knock away some of the heat. But even then temperatures may be 10 to a dozen degrees above average.

A more significant cool down will come early next week after a stronger cool front comes through Sunday. This front will yield us some isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Temperatures will return to normal levels early next week.