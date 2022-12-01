A series of storm systems and fronts will move through the Mid South over the course of the next week with rain changes expected nearly every day.

Cloudy and milder Friday with a good chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures falling into the upper 40s after morning highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures next week between weather systems will range from the mid 40s Sunday to upper 60s Tuesday. While scattered showers are expected Sunday through Thursday, the best chance for more significant rainfall will be Monday night and Tuesday.