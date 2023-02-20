A weak cold front will drop through central Arkansas tonight shaving a few degrees off overnight lows and highs for Tuesday and keeping partly to mostly cloudy skies over the state.

A stronger Pacific storm system and cold front are expected to move through the Mid South Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A Canadian cold front will blast through on Thursday followed by sharply colder weather to end the work week. Highs Thursday in the mid 70s but only around 50° for Friday as clouds return along with widely scattered showers.