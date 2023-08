What can we say? It’s hot, dangerously hot again today. And once again we are going to be under an Excessive Heat Warning. It’s already been issued for Thursday too. Count on it for Friday too, btw.

A small rain chance is in the forecast Saturday evening and Saturday night as a cool front approaches. The front will be moving through Arkansas on Sunday. The chance of rain will be around for Sunday evening and night too, as well as Monday evening.