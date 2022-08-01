High pressure aloft will drift across the northern United States bringing hotter weather back into the forecast. The placement of the high, however, will allow disturbances to move across the Mid South from the north and east which will keep low end rain chances in the forecast through early next week.

Highs temperatures will be topping out in the 90s once again with overnight lows in the muggy mid 70s.

Recent rainfall has lowered the WILDFIRE DANGER over the northern half of the state with multiple counties lifting their BURN BANs.