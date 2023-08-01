Central Arkansas will have a slight chance of rain today from a complex of showers and thunderstorms coming from Missouri. The chance of rain is much higher in NEA.

So, Little Rock will only have a 20% chance of rain today. Thankfully, clouds from the rain to the north will keep the temperatures slightly in check today. West and South Arkansas will be hotter.

The dome of hot air, that upper-level ridge of high pressure, will build back over Arkansas tomorrow and triple digit temperatures will return to Little Rock for the rest of the week. At that point, the Heat Advisory in Central Arkansas will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as heat indices may reach 110° or higher.

Even though we’ll be under the ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week and likely around 100° each afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through the rest of the week. They may randomly develop in Central Arkansas during the heating of the day thanks to high amount of humidity. Rain chances will increase over the weekend when the ridge collapses, and a cool front eventually approaches Sunday. Temperatures will also return to normal or below normal for next week.