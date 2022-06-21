Tuesday is starting off warmer than Monday did. In fact, it’s a start five to ten degrees warmer. So, we’re in the 60s and 70s as opposed to the 50s and 60s. Little Rock is starting in the 70s. It will be in the 80s before 9 AM, then in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will be sunny with a high temperature of 97 this afternoon.



A cool front approaches the state Wednesday and moves into Arkansas Thursday. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible with this front, but the rain chance is less than 20% in Central Arkansas. No significant cool down is coming with this front …maybe a couple degrees cooler.

A big drop in temperatures is coming for the first of next week.