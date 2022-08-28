MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.

TUESDAY: That cold front fade as it moves from north to south across Arkansas Tuesday. This will cause our rain chance of just 20%. Not much rain is expected. Temperatures will get back into the low to mid 90s with high humidity in the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will gain back control starting Wednesday. This will take our rain chance down to 0% from Wednesday into next weekend. Expect drier air, mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the low 90s.

I hope you had a great weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

