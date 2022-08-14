TONIGHT: Unlike the last two nights temperatures will not drop into the 60s. A southerly breeze is pumping warmer and more humid air into Arkansas so our temperatures will stay in the mid 70s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: A southerly breeze will blow warmer and more humid air into Arkansas Monday. Temperatures will be near 100° with heat advisories likely. There is a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning will start out mostly sunny and warm. By the afternoon a low-pressure system will move into Northern Arkansas, bringing them a 60% chance for rain. Here in Central Arkansas, that afternoon rain chance is only 30%. Temperatures will rise into the

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That system will stall over us on Wednesday, bringing a 60% chance of rain that day. Once the system moves out on Thursday, we will see less humid conditions return! Rain totals will be highest over Eastern Arkansas.

I hope you had a great weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

