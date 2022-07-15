TODAY: Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the upper 90s to just about 100°. Heat index values will likely be a few degrees higher than it actually is. Today looks to be another sunny and dry day.

TONIGHT: Temperatures cool off slightly overnight tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Saturday looks like another hot and humid day. Temperatures will be making a run for the triple digits with heat index values traveling into the triple digits as well. Many areas will likely see heat advisories on Saturday.

EXTENDED: Not much relief on the way as far as the heat in the extended forecast. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday, however not everyone will see rain. Temperatures look to continue to warm into next week with several chances to hit triple digits.