TONIGHT: A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible for much of the state until midnight Saturday. Some of the storms could have large hail and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Sunday morning with mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Most of Sunday will remain dry and sunny for central Arkansas. There is a concern for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. More on that here ↓

Temperatures will be hot before the storms arrive. Highs will get into the low 90s with a southwest wind of around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be much less humid and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Other than a small rain chance on Tuesday, we will return to hot and humid weather for the second half of the upcoming workweek.