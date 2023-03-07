Our pattern of Wednesday storm systems will continue this week. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday and Thursday with locally heavy rainfall possible. Average rainfall totals will be in the 1-3″ range with isolated higher amounts possible.
We’ll see a break in the rain for Friday into Saturday before yet another cold front moves through the Mid South with showers and thunderstorms expected from late Saturday into mid afternoon Sunday.
Next week will start off fair and cooler with highs in the 50s.
