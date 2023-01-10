It’s a little milder this morning, and then it will be around ten degrees warmer this afternoon than it was yesterday. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout.

Temperatures will reach the 70s Wednesday before a cold front moves through early Thursday morning. Some showers and thunderstorms will precede the passing cold front. Windy conditions will precede and follow the front through Thursday.

With the thunderstorms Wednesday night there might be a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado and hail threat are very low. Any tornado, if any, will likely be brief and weak. Any hail that forms will be 1″ in diameter or smaller. The threat for damaging wind is low as well. No winds greater than 60 mph look possible. The threat of flash flooding is pretty much non-existent.