We’ve seen widespread rain and thunderstorms across North Arkansas in the pre-dawn hours. That band is moving south and east and will move through Central Arkansas. But no severe weather is anticipated. The clouds and rain this morning will be followed up with sunshine and hot weather this afternoon. A Heat Advisory has been issued again for this afternoon.

While the afternoon will be relatively quiet, multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight through Sunday. High temperatures will stay at or below normal high temperatures.