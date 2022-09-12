Thanks to the cool front that passed through Arkansas Sunday afternoon, cooler and much drier air is here. That is allowing us to start the day in the 50s. It’s the coolest it’s been in Little Rock since May 27 …108 days, when it was 55° in Little Rock!

From the 50s this morning to the low and mid 80s this afternoon with nothing but sunshine.

We’ll be dry all week, although it will start to warm back up into the low 90s in the second half of the week. The humidity will probably sneak back in for the weekend.