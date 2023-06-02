TONIGHT: We will see another warm and sticky night across Arkansas. Temperatures will only drop into the low 70s by Saturday morning. Northeast wind 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will be even hotter Saturday afternoon. I’m forecasting Little Rock to reach 94°! There will be a complex of thunderstorms in Oklahoma that will try to move into Arkansas. Folks in far-west Arkansas may end their Saturday with a few showers. The rest of us will stay dry. East wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: It looks like the humidity will lower a little bit on Sunday. Even though it will be a little less muggy, the temperatures will actually get warmer. I’m forecasting a high of 96° Sunday afternoon. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Dry and hot conditions will continue next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with more cloud cover and afternoon shower chances mid-next week. It looks like a cold front will bring drier air to Arkansas late next week. This will reduce our afternoon pop up rain chances to zero.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

