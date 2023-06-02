TONIGHT: We will see another warm and sticky night across Arkansas. Temperatures will only drop into the low 70s by Saturday morning. Northeast wind 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Temperatures will be even hotter Saturday afternoon. I’m forecasting Little Rock to reach 94°! There will be a complex of thunderstorms in Oklahoma that will try to move into Arkansas. Folks in far-west Arkansas may end their Saturday with a few showers. The rest of us will stay dry. East wind 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: It looks like the humidity will lower a little bit on Sunday. Even though it will be a little less muggy, the temperatures will actually get warmer. I’m forecasting a high of 96° Sunday afternoon. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Dry and hot conditions will continue next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with more cloud cover and afternoon shower chances mid-next week. It looks like a cold front will bring drier air to Arkansas late next week. This will reduce our afternoon pop up rain chances to zero.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.