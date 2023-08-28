Our Monday is starting off cloudy and mild with mid-70s. The clouds will clear during the day, but temperatures will stay under control thanks to the weekend’s cool front. We can expect a northeast wind of 10-20 mph.

Yes, cooler today and the start of this week thanks to the weekend cool front and the ridge of high pressure shifting back to the west. But that ridge will likely shift back by the end of the week and we can expect hot temperatures over the weekend just in time for the Hog opener in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium. Check out the forecast in the slides below.