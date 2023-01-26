Clouds have been clearing in Central Arkansas overnight, but are going to be more stubborn to clear in Northeast Arkansas. It will be mostly sunny, but remain chilly today. It is starting in the low 30s, will get to the low 40s at Noon, and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 46° this afternoon.

Warmer weather is coming tomorrow with a strong southwest wind and sunshine. With mild air in place this weekend and a new low-pressure system moving in, we will have showers developing Saturday that will carry into Sunday morning.

A strong cold front will pass through Sunday evening, so cold, Arctic air returns next week. With a new low coming Tuesday with rain, we may start Tuesday with some freezing rain. We’re keeping our eyes on that system.