TONIGHT: The Arctic air arrives overnight. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens by Sunday morning. Mostly clear skies with a west wind 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be below zero.

SUNDAY: The morning will be dry. Snow moves in during the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the low 20s for high temperatures. Northeast wind 5-10 mph. Learn more about the snowstorm in the Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog.

MONDAY: Snow will fall heavily at times on Monday morning. Snow will lighten up and exit the state on Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens all day. Windchills will be sub-zero.

TUESDAY: No more snow, but it will be very cold on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the morning and afternoon highs will warm into the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The temperature will finally get above freezing on Wednesday! But not by much. Another cold front will drop temperatures back below freezing for next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

