Cold & windy weather is greeting us this Saint Patrick’s Day morning behind last night’s rain and cold front. Clouds will be decreasing, especially this afternoon. The wind should become a little lighter as well this afternoon.

With the return of cold weather, Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches have returned too. They have been issued for Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Sunday morning will be the coldest in this stretch of cold weather. But Monday morning will likely have freezing temperatures too, so expect a forthcoming Freeze Warning or Freeze Watch for then.