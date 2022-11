With the clouds holding on behind Monday night’s rain and wintry mix, temperatures are safely above freezing this morning in Central Arkansas. The clouds will hold through the day, so count on it staying cold. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 48°.

We expect sunnier weather the next couple of days. The mornings may be colder, but the afternoons may be a little warmer.

Here are some snow totals reports. They are mainly from NW Arkansas.