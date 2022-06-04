TONIGHT: Saturday afternoon and evening are looking great with clear skies! Temperatures will drop from the mid 80s to mid 70s by sunset. Tonight would be a great night to eat outside or have a bonfire. By Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Most of Sunday will be nice. The morning and early afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will feel more humid than the past few days. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms for much of the state in the late afternoon and early evening.

MONDAY: Temperatures and humidity will continue to increase Monday. There is a very low chance for a brief shower late in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will get into the low 90s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The trend of quiet mornings and stormy afternoons will continue for most of the workweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the most widespread rain chances. Temperatures will be near 90° each great.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.