Tuesday is starting off sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be mostly sunny today with temperatures climbing to 90-92°. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like 94-95° at the peak of heat this afternoon.

We do not expect rain today, but rain is in the forecast starting Wednesday. That’s as a cold front approaches Arkansas. Some strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. The front will pass through Thursday, so it will be cooler Thursday and Friday.

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday through Sunday as we start to warm back up each day.