Intense heat continued across Arkansas Wednesday with Little Rock topping out at 100°. A weak cold front will back temperatures into the mid to upper 90s on Thursday.

Highs at or above the century mark are likely Friday through Sunday although by Sunday afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected along and ahead of a cold front. More seasonably hot weather is in the forecast for the beginning of next week with highs in the 80s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.