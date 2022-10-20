With high pressure moving east southerly winds will bring in warm air through early next week with highs topping out in the mid 80s and lows arming into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A cold front will surge across Arkansas Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, some of which could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Pacific air will move in behind the from with highs cooling into the mid 60s to low 70s with lows around 50 by the middle of next week.