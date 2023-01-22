TONIGHT: Clouds will begin breaking up and clearing out. This will allow temperatures to drop near and below freezing. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be the best day this week to get outside. The morning will start cold with temperatures below freezing. Sunny skies will warm us up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday is the day of the winter storm! The morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. In the early afternoon rain will begin moving in from the west. Most Arkansans will start out as rain, but as colder air works in Tuesday afternoon, the rain will change over to snow across west, northwest, and high elevations of Arkansas.

Confidence is high that these locations will see several inches of heavy wet snow. Confidence is also high that south and east Arkansas will see an all-rain event. The tricky part is here in Central Arkansas. There will be a sharp cutoff that will follow the I-30/67 corridor. I will have a snowfall map with the exact amounts Sunday when we get more data in.

Learn more about Tuesday’s winter storm in the Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The good news is that behind this storm we won’t see a huge drop in temperatures. This will prevent any flash freeze and allow any snow that fell to melt away on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s those days. By next weekend temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

