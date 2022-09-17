SUNDAY: Unlike the past several mornings there won’t be a crisp feeling to the air. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and even hotter temperatures. Highs will get into the mid 90s for most Arkansans. Higher humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a southwest breeze of 5 mph.

MONDAY: Higher temperatures and humidity will continue to impact Arkansas. Monday morning will start out in the low 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be over 100° with mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday. Highs will get into the upper 90s and near 100°, especially in southwest Arkansas. Mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The apex of the heat will come on Wednesday. Many locations will get into the triple digits. After that, a weak cold front will move through Arkansas. This will cool our temperatures a little, but it doesn’t look like it will bring any rain.

Stay cool Arkansas! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.