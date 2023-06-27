OVERNIGHT: Arkansas got lucky with clouds & rain Tuesday…allowing temperatures to cool to the 70s and 80s. It will stay warm and muggy the rest of the night with lingering clouds. Low temps drop to the mid 70s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A warm front lifts through the state Wednesday, heating temps closer to 100°F. It will feel even hotter at 105°F to 110°F. Heat Advisory in effect noon Wednesday till noon Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwesterly wind at 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Dangerous heat and humidity lasts through Saturday. Temps will be in the 100s through Friday, and close to triple digits Saturday. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday through July 4th.