Thursday will start off sunny to mostly sunny, but high clouds will be increasing. Temperatures will also climb into the mid 60s today along with a strong south wind.

A cloudier sky is expected tomorrow with a slight chance of showers, but the real rain and thunderstorm chance will be Saturday with the eastern half of the state with a chance of severe storms producing large hail, damaging wind, and/or tornadoes.

Stay Weather Aware. While severe weather is not a guaranteed thing Saturday, there is a chance. Be ready, just in case.

Temperatures will return to normal on Sunday.