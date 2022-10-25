TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to clear overnight. This along with a northwest wind will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Grab the sweatshirt and enjoy a beautiful Arkansas fall day. Temperatures will start in the 40s and only get into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a north wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another beautiful fall day Thursday. Sunny skies and temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. East wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday is looking mainly dry with increasing clouds ahead of our next chance for rain. Rain will move in on Saturday morning and continue for most of the weekend. This time it looks like southern Arkansas could get the most. It’s still too early for exact amounts, but an inch of rain is possible.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

