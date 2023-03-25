SUNDAY: Temperatures in the morning will be cool in the 40s and by the afternoon we will warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Far southern Arkansas will see a few more clouds and maybe even a shower.

MONDAY: A weak cold front will pass through Arkansas before sunrise Monday morning. This will keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will still be nice and sunny with a north wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Even cooler Tuesday. Most Arkansans will only warm into the low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Quiet weather with temperatures in the 60s continues on Wednesday. Then we will see warmer temperatures and more clouds move in for Thursday. It looks like severe weather will be possible on Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

