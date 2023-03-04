SUNDAY: Sunday will be spectacular! High pressure will continue to bring us plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s across the state. It will be a great day to take advantage of what the Natural State has to offer!

MONDAY: Our area of high pressure will slide to our east. This will cause breezy southwest winds 10-15 mph that will warm temperatures into the 80s. The skies will be mostly sunny.

TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in 70s. Breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph. Parts of western Arkansas might see a shower in the evening.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A rainstorm will bring more heavy rain on Wednesday. A few showers will linger Thursday, with most of the rain north of Arkansas. On Friday, the cold front associated with the storm will move through bringing more heavy rain. I’m watching the potential for severe weather Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

