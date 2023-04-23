TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. A Frost advisory is in effect from 1 AM – 9 AM for northern Arkansas Monday morning.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start off chilly Monday morning, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to increase on Tuesday as an area of low-pressure moves across the US, just south of Arkansas. Rain chances and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out on Friday before rain chances return on Saturday.