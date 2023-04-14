It will be a beautiful, mostly sunny Friday. Temperatures will easily warm into the 80s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 83°.

After a beautiful day, clouds will sharply increase around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m., Saturday. Some drizzle will be possible through Saturday morning.

Severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. They will start in West and Northwest Arkansas between 3:00 and 4:00 in the afternoon, then they will be moving into Central Arkansas around 6:00 p.m. By 9:00 p.m. they will in East Arkansas.

What kinds of severe weather is expected?

1) Large hail …hail the size of golf balls or larger will be possible

2) Damaging wind …storms may produce outflow winds of 58 – 65 mph

3) Isolated, weak tornadoes …all in all this does not look like a big tornado threat, but one of two brief and EF-Scale low end tornadoes are going to be possible. We just won’t have those very strong, long-track tornadoes like we experienced two weeks ago.

Be Weather Aware!

