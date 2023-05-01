TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another gorgeous day! Temperatures will warm to near seasonal values in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the forecast from late Thursday through Friday. Scattered rain chances will likely linger into the upcoming weekend. Overall the weekend does not look like a washout, however, Sunday looks to likely be the rainiest weekend day. Dry conditions will return early next week.
