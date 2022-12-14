Highs pressure will usher in much needed sunshine and drier air across the Mid South. Sunny to mostly sunny but cooler through the weekend with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

A weak cold front will bring a small chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, possibly mixed with a bit of wintry precipitation late Monday into Tuesday mainly north of US64.

An Arctic front is expected to blast into the middle of the US by Wednesday night and Thursday of next week with isolated areas of rain by late Wednesday followed by sharply colder weather with rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow north, Thursday afternoon.