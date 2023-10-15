TONIGHT: Skies will clear out and temperatures will quickly drop. Most of us will see low temperatures in the 40s, but 30s will be possible in northwest Arkansas. It will still be breezy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies will return Monday. It will still be windy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Warmer temperatures in the 70s will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front will move through Arkansas Thursday with little to no rain expected. Behind the cold front temperatures won’t drop very much.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

