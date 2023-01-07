SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the upper 50s. There could be a few high thin clouds that will filter out the sun in the afternoon. South breeze around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Much warmer temperatures will arrive Tuesday. After a chilly morning, we will rise into the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday will features temperatures near 70° with increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chance Thursday. Right now it looks like a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Severe weather doesn’t look like a concern right now, but any cold front this time of year has the potential, so we will be watching it closely.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.